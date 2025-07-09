Denise Richards' Bravo TV Show Not Returning Despite Divorce Drama

Denise Richards' reality return was always meant to be a short-lived ride ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... "Denise Richards and Her Wild Things" won’t be getting a second season -- but that was the plan all along. We’re told the network treated the project as a limited-run series and never intended to extend it beyond its debut season.

So, despite the recent news and headlines around Denise's split from husband Aaron Phypers, Bravo isn't scrambling to fire up production cameras for more "Wild Things" drama.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is currently in production and will continue filming for the next few months ... and while Denise isn't part of this season's cast, our sources say producers could reach out and ask her to appear in a scene or two -- potentially opening up about her divorce with one of the current Housewives.

As of now, we're told that call hasn’t been made -- but we’re told not to rule it out ... just yet.