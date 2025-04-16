Sami Sheen Roasts Dad Charlie With Soundbite From '20/20' Interview

Sami Sheen's reminding all her haters online who her dad is and why she's not in a rush to speak to him ... using an iconic soundbite from his past to do it.

The daughter of Charlie Sheen shared a clip to TikTok, writing on it that people wonder why she hasn't spoken to her dad in a year ... but, they forget that the following soundbite is her father.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The quote that plays is Sheen responding to interviewer Andrea Canning about whether there are drugs in the home ... and, he says, "If there are, you better find them and give them to me immediately. No, there are not. Not that I know about, if I know about them, I’ll find them and throw them away. It’s not a big deal.”

Of course, there were drugs in Charlie's house ... and, he didn't actually get sober until 2017.

So, basically what Sami is saying here is that other people may have forgiven her father, but she's not forgetting his transgression quite so easily.

Play video content Bravo

We told you Sami's estrangement from her father ... a fact that came up recently on Sami's mom's reality show "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things” -- when Sami said she'd rather do anything besides go to lunch with her old man.

Charlie hasn't been overly supportive of his daughter in recent years to be fair ... initially expressing his distaste for Sami's OnlyFans career -- though Richards later claimed Sheen came around on the decision.