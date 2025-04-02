Sami Sheen Hasn't Spoken to Dad Charlie in Months, Wants Nothing to Do With Him

Play video content Bravo

Charlie Sheen's daughter says she and her dad aren't on speaking terms -- admitting she wants nothing to do with the guy ... and, she says it's his loss.

Sami Sheen -- Charlie's daughter with his ex-wife Denise Richards -- appeared on her mom's new reality show "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things” ... and, after declining to go to lunch with her parents and sister, Sami explained she's got no interest in hanging out with her dad.

Sami says she'd "rather do literally anything else than go to lunch with my father" ... so, don't expect a tearful reunion between daughter and father anytime soon. Sami adds she's had little contact with the movie star in the last five months.

Charlie's missing out on a lot of Sami's life, she says ... and, her mom Denise adds she hopes Charlie can build a better relationship with Sami.

While Sami didn't go to dinner with her parents, her sister Lola did ... who shed some light on her relationship with Charlie, too -- revealing the 2 have a standing appointment to get pedicures every couple weeks.

Charlie and Sami haven't seen eye to eye in recent years ... remember, Charlie wasn't supportive when Sami first announced she was joining OnlyFans -- though Denise later said he came around when he heard how much money she was pulling down from the venture.

Sami and Lola are two of Charlie's five children ... he also has Cassandra -- his daughter with his high school girlfriend Paula Profit, who was born when he was just 19 -- and his twin sons Bob and Max, who he shares with Brooke Mueller, his wife after Denise.