Sami Sheen's Plastic Surgery Procedures

Sami Sheen's made quite the impression on her followers for creating racy content for her OnlyFans account, which she started in 2022.

And much of her success has been supplemented by the various amounts of work she's had done to augment her figure over the past few years.

We're going to break down the plastic surgery procedures she's gone through over the years ... and look at the one that didn't work out in the end.

Sami Began Getting Lip Fillers At 18

Sami detailed many of her procedures in a video that was shared on her TikTok account, in which she revealed that she began her plastic surgery journey at just 18 years old.

She claimed that she had started off by getting lip-filler injections, and quipped that she had become "addicted" to the touch-ups in the years since she started regularly going under the knife.

The Instagram star went on to state she had come to "absolutely hate the way my lips look" and confessed she continued to "over-line my lips."

Sami also revealed that, while she had tried out Botox and had it injected in her forehead, she was not a fan of the jab.

The daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards expressed that she had tried Botox in an effort to raise her eyebrows, although the medication "did the complete opposite."

Her Nose Job Boosted Her Confidence

Sami then spoke about her nose job, and noted it had been prefaced by her usage of nose filler.

She recalled she tried out the filler to try and make her nose "more straight and lifted," although the treatment only worked "a tiny bit."

The model later underwent a rhinoplasty, which she debuted during an episode of "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things."

Sami was seen following the reveal of her new nose, and exclaimed in a People interview that it was "the one thing holding me back" in the modeling world.

Sami Had To Be Convinced To Get Smaller Breast Implants

The social media star went on to speak about her breasts, which she affectionately referred to as her "girls," and stated that she'd had them augmented a few years earlier.

Sami then claimed she was slightly disappointed with the results of the surgery, and remarked that she wished she had "gone bigger" with her implants.

The model said she was already looking forward to a second surgery and wanted her second set of implants to "go over the muscle so they look a little more natural."

Sami later appeared on an episode of Gia Giudice's Casual Chaos podcast and stated that her plastic surgeon "talked me down in size" while having her breasts augmented.

She Removed Her Breast Implants After Falling Ill

Although Sami was elated about her breast implants at first, she revealed that she was planning on having them removed in a set of Instagram Stories that were shared in June of 2025.

She claimed that she had been suffering from what she described in People as breast-implant illness in the years since her augmentation surgery, during which she experienced the "weirdest symptoms."

The model added that, while the supposed symptoms of breast implant illness are similar to those of other autoimmune diseases, her "symptoms started almost immediately" after she received her augmentations.

Sami then lamented the fact that she would return to her old physique, and stated that the process was "definitely going to be hard."