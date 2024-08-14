Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Goes Under the Knife for Nose Job

Sami Sheen's debuting a new body part for her OnlyFans followers -- Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter went under the knife once again to improve, in her eyes, her face.

She made the big reveal of her brand new nose Tuesday on TikTok, explaining why she felt compelled to get a rhinoplasty almost 8 months after getting a boob job.

Per Sami, she's never been a fan of her beak and would Photoshop it in almost every pic ... as she felt it photographed "horribly."

As Sami put it ... she's been considering getting a nose job for the last 5 years, and finally decided to go through with it after meeting with Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Deepak Dugar.

Sources tell TMZ a rhinoplasty from Dr. Dugar usually runs $22K ... so, it's no wonder Sami was both nervous and excited Monday when she headed into her surgery.

Though Sami's snout is still healing, she's already thrilled with the results ... telling her fans she feels "like a new woman" and is so happy to have her "dream nose."

20-year-old Sami got her boobs done in November 2023 ... despite her mom's warnings against it. The actress admitted she tried to talk her daughter out of the procedure, as she was having her own implants removed because they were "toxic."

Sami still went through with the augmentation, however ... and documented her very painful recovery. Clearly, that didn't scare her away from doing her nose ... and she's already declared the rhinoplasty recovery is far less intense.