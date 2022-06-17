Denise Richards Defends 18-Yr-Old Daughter's OnlyFans, Despite Sheen's Criticism

Denise Richards is backing her 18-year-old daughter, Sami's, decision to join OnlyFans, despite grumblings from Sami's dad, Charlie Sheen.

In a lengthy post Friday, Richards said, "I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle."

The statement comes on the heels of a lot of hate directed at both Sami and Denise, with many saying she was too young to have created the account in the first place.

One of the people offering criticism, was Sami's dad ... Charlie Sheen told Page Six of the OF page this week, "I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

However, Denise's statement continues, "Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too? I'm sorry, but s*** if I can get paid and at my age? to see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account.."