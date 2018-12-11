Charlie Sheen Here's to My Sobriety!!!

Charlie Sheen Celebrates Sobriety, Reveals AA Coin

Charlie Sheen says he's hit a milestone of sobriety -- and he's got a shiny AA coin to mark the occasion.

The former "Two and a Half Men" star posted a photo Tuesday of a sobriety coin, given to members of Alcoholics Anonymous to mark their progress.

Presumably -- from the looks of the celebratory token -- Charlie appears to have been off booze for at least a year.

so,

THIS

happened

yesterday!



a fabulous

moment,

in my

renewed journey.



❤️©️❤️#TotallyFocused pic.twitter.com/400dpF1ytg — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 11, 2018

He captioned his post ... "so THIS happened yesterday! a fabulous moment, in my renewed journey. #TotallyFocused."

Charlie has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for a long time, telling Dr. Oz in 2016 that he fell off the wagon after learning he'd been diagnosed with HIV in 2012. At the time, he said his most recent rehab stint was a "relief," and described himself as "focused, sober, hopeful."

Unclear if Charlie relapsed since then -- we were told last year that he mostly stays away from alcohol as part of his new vegan health kick -- but it seems he's fully off the sauce now.