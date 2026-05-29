Mackenzie Shirilla Allegedly Engaged in Sexually Explicit Video Call Behind Bars

Mackenzie Shirilla hasn't been a model prisoner in her last few years behind bars ... at least according to prison officials, who say she's committed a number of rule violations -- including several of a sexual nature.

We've obtained conduct reports about a bunch of alleged rule violations during Shirilla's time behind bars ... including altering prison clothes and possessing contraband.

For example, officials say they caught Shirilla with a prescription medication that wasn't hers in January 2025 ... as well as "a personal photo of herself containing drug use." In her statement on the incident, cops say Shirilla told them the photo didn't have drug use in it -- and insisted the pills they found with her were actually prenatal vitamins she got from someone else.

Officers say they also caught her with four nude magazine photos ... photos they say she neither confirmed nor denied having.

Shirilla also allegedly engaged in a sexually explicit video call ... during which authorities say Shirilla showed her breasts to a visitor. The visitor then allegedly showed Shirilla "her breast with a dildo sticking out of her pants twice" ... before finally walking fully into frame completely naked. Officers say Shirilla admitted guilt on this one.

In August 2025, an officer claims to have seen another inmate grabbing Shirilla's butt ... a form of consensual sexual conduct which violates the rules. Shirilla denied being intimate with the other inmate.

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Shirilla has also allegedly made explicit comments about a prison employee ... once telling an officer, "If [the employee] got a boner from the way I'm dressed, that's his fault." The cops say they took her into the bathroom to make sure she was properly dressed under a hoodie.