Mackenzie Shirilla Talks Up Mystery Men in Prison Phone Call With Mom

Play video content Video: Mackenzie Shirilla Chats Up Mystery Men in Prison Phone Call With Mom

Mackenzie Shirilla's apparently got no shortage of male attention behind bars ... 'cause she's heard gushing in a newly surfaced prison phone call about all the guys she loves messaging from prison.

Take a listen ... TMZ obtained audio of Mackenzie chatting with her mom, Natalie, about the growing list of pen pals keeping her company while she serves time ... and at one point in the convo, she can barely contain herself while talking a particular guy.

"I love him. I don’t know who that is, but I love him," she says about a man named Kevin. "I don’t know how old he is. I don’t even really care that much. I just love him. Like, he's so fun to talk to."

Mackenzie also name-drops several other guys she enjoys talking to -- including Sam and Phil -- before admitting, "It’s all boys. That's so bad."

Play video content Video: Ex-Inmate Claims Mackenzie Shirilla Used Sugar Daddy Sites While in Jail

The flirty chatter comes on the heels of being called out by former inmate Kat Crowder ... who told TMZ Mackenzie was active on prison pen-pal and "sugar daddy" websites while locked up.

Crowder alleged Mackenzie was receiving money, gifts, and attention from men on the outside ... and the newly obtained audio seems to back up the idea she's built quite the male fanbase behind bars.

The conversation also veers into Mackenzie defending herself in the deadly crash that killed boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan ... insisting, "The only thing that I’m guilty of is driving."