Mackenzie Shirilla Cashed In On Sugar Daddy Sites In Jail, Ex-Inmate Claims
Mackenzie Shirilla Cashed In On 'Sugar Daddy' Sites In Jail ... Ex-Inmate Claims
Mackenzie Shirilla apparently kept her hustle going behind bars ... at least according to a former inmate who says she found creative ways to make money while locked up.
Kat Crowder, who says she spent six months in prison with Shirilla, tells TMZ Mackenzie got crafty with an arts kit -- making jewelry, including nose rings, bracelets, and custom shoes ... claiming Mackenzie told people if they wanted something, they could pay up via Cash App.
Catch the full clip ... 'cause Kat refers to the platforms Mackenzie was active on as "sugar daddy" websites -- though she says that label was more jail slang than literal.
Kat says she doesn’t think Mackenzie’s still using those sites now that more people have found out ... but adds she wouldn’t be shocked if she got plenty of attention through them.
In 2023, Shirilla was convicted on multiple murder-related charges and sentenced to prison after prosecutors said she drove nearly 100 MPH into a brick wall -- killing boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan -- and Shirilla is pushing back on the public perception in Netflix’s recent "The Crash," insisting she’s not a monster.