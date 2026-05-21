Mackenzie Shirilla Told Mom In Jail Call She Was 'Third Victim' of Fatal Crash

Mackenzie Shirilla wanted to testify in her murder trial, and she planned to tell the jury she was the third victim in a car crash that killed her then-boyfriend and their pal ... at least that's what she told her mom in a phone call from jail.

In undated audio PEOPLE obtained from a jail conversation between Mackenzie and her mother, Natalie, the teenager questions her defense team's decision to keep her off the stand.

Mackenzie tells her mom ... "I was asking him if I could just testify to show them that like, I have nothing to hide, and he was like 'I don't know if that's a good idea at this point.'"

She goes on to say ... "If they see the truth, then they'll know that this was nothing but a car accident. They'll just see that there's a third victim, and it's me, and I lost the love of my life and a good friend, and now I have to deal with this grief the rest of my life."

Mackenzie did not testify in a trial where she was convicted of murdering Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan ... they were passengers in her car in July 2022 when she crashed head-first into a brick building at over 100 MPH.

In the call, which went down while Mackenzie was locked up at Cuyahoga County Corrections Center in Ohio, Mackenzie also told her mom prosecutors had "henchmen go and lie on the stand." Unclear what she's referring to.

Mackenzie begged her mom to pay her $500,000 bond ... telling her, "I'm getting very irritated like, and I need to get the f*** out of jail because they're just trying to f*** me over bad as f***."

A few days after the call, Mackenzie was convicted of murder, felonious assault, aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges.

Mackenzie was 17 at the time of the crash ... and her story is told in Netflix's new documentary, "The Crash."