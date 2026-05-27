Mackenzie Shirilla Claimed Dominic Tried to Kill Her in Shocking Texts

Mackenzie Shirilla's shocking text messages appear to show her accusing Dominic Russo of trying to kill her ... just days before the fatal crash that claimed his life.

According to text messages between Mackenzie and Dominic -- released by law enforcement -- Mackenzie says she believed Dominic was trying to harm her during a heated argument between the two. Investigators claimed Mackenzie and Dom got into it while she was driving erratically, just weeks before the fatal crash.

At one point in the alleged text messages, Mackenzie accuses Dom of intentionally putting her in danger by saying, "Do you think I would have my car started with you in it knowing that you just tried to kill me" ... while also venting about how she wants examples of reasons why he loves her.

The alleged texts offer a deeply personal look into the couple’s deteriorating relationship before prosecutors later argued Mackenzie intentionally drove her car into a building at high speed.

Play video content Video: Mackenzie Shirilla Bodycam Reveals Interaction with Police

As previously reported, Mackenzie was convicted of several serious felony counts in connection with the crash, though her legal team maintained the collision was a tragic accident rather than an intentional act. She was sentenced and is currently serving 2 concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the murder of Dom and their friend Davion Flanagan.