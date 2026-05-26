Green Bay Packers Star Josh Jacobs Facing Domestic Violence Charges After Arrest

NFL star Josh Jacobs is facing a slew of domestic violence charges after being arrested in Wisconsin.

The Green Bay Packers running back was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Brown County Jail on five charges ... including battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim ... according to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department.

Cops say they were dispatched Saturday morning to an alleged disturbance involving Jacobs ... but he was not taken into custody until today.

TMZ obtained Josh's booking photos ... which include images of his face, his side profile, and his arms and hands.

Police Chief Michael Renkas says, "This remains an active and ongoing investigation."

Jacobs' attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, say he "vehemently denies the allegations."

Chesnoff and Schonfeld also represented the NFLer when he was arrested on suspicion of a DUI in 2021.

In a statement, the NFL says ... "We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club."