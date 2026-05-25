Lindsie Chrisley Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Georgia

Lindsie Chrisley is dealing with a new legal headache ... 'cause TMZ has learned she was arrested in Georgia over the weekend.

According to jail records, obtained by TMZ, the "Chrisley Knows Best" alum was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of DUI and booked into jail before bonding out early Sunday morning.

Lindsie tells TMZ ... "I got pulled over speeding past a car on a two lane road because they almost hit an animal and I was trying to miss hitting them and whatever the animal was."

She says she was booked and immediately released and adds she plans to fight the charge.

The arrest comes on the heels of Lindsie's messy breakup drama with ex-boyfriend David Landsman.

As TMZ previously reported ... the two recently agreed to a mutual no contact order requiring both sides to stay 500 yards away from each other, their homes and workplaces through May 2027.

The agreement also settled the battle over the couple's Dachshund, Oliver ... with the dog ultimately being returned to Lindsie.

The split turned ugly after both sides accused the other of getting physical during an April altercation. David previously alleged Lindsie punched him during a fight, while Lindsie claimed David attacked and attempted to strangle her.