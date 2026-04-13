Lindsie Chrisley's Boyfriend Bleeding in Aggravated Assault Mug Shot

It seems like Lindsie Chrisley might've fought back when her boyfriend allegedly attacked her ... at least from the looks of his mug shot.

As we previously reported, Lindsie's boyfriend, David Landsman, was arrested in Georgia last week on one count of aggravated assault-strangulation ... and TMZ has obtained his booking photo.

In the mug shot from Cherokee County jail, Landsman appears to be bleeding from his face -- the blood seems to start around his eye and eyebrow and runs down his cheek.

ICYMI ... sources told TMZ that Landsman allegedly "went berserk" when Lindsie tried to leave after confronting him about a lie she caught him in.

We're told Landsman is the one who called the cops -- and a source claims they saw visible injuries on Lindsie when they arrived on the scene.

Remember ... just a few weeks ago, David posted a pic on Instagram of him holding Lindsie's hand, with an engagement ring on her finger.