Lindsie Chrisley Files For Divorce From Will Campbell, Wants Child Support

Lindsie Chrisley is waving the white flag on her marriage with Will Campbell ... she filed for divorce and is demanding child support.

Todd Chrisley's daughter filed divorce docs Monday in Georgia, claiming her 9-year marriage to Will is "irretrievably broken." According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Lindsie is demanding temporary and permanent child support for their 9-year-old son, Jackson.

In the docs, Lindsie says she and her estranged husband "are currently separated are living in bona fide state of separation" ... and she says she wants a shared parenting plan for their kid.

Lindsie and Will got hitched back on January 3, 2012 after a few years of dating.

She announced the split Tuesday on social media, saying the decision to end their marriage was "mutual" and adding ... "While one door closes, another opens."

