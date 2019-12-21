Lindsie Chrisley Retreats to Wilderness for Christmas Amid Todd Drama

Exclusive TMZ.com

Lindsie Chrisley is going over the river and through the woods for a special Christmas retreat ... shacking up in a majestic tree house and steering clear of her daddy drama.

Sources close to Lindsie tell TMZ ... she and her husband are renting a luxury tree house tucked away in a South Carolina forest, spending Christmas Eve unplugging from the world and her father, Todd.

As you know ... Lindsie and Todd's relationship is very turbulent, and she's publicly accused her father of trying to extort her with a sex tape.

We're told Lindsie isn't expecting to hear from her father on one of the most important days of the year for most families ... instead, she'll be snuggling up to her hubby, Will, in a tree house that rents for $395 a night.

The whimsical space comes with 2 connecting tree house decks, a fireplace, heated outdoor shower and 40 acres of private wilderness for uninterrupted seclusion. The bedroom is huge, with four rows of windows overlooking beautiful white oaks, red oaks, hickory and dogwood trees.

The place is filled with antiques, and there's a record player to set the mood and campfire perfect for making good ole fashioned s'mores. When they wake up Xmas morning, Lindsie's planning to make a homemade breakfast.

After Lindsie and Will get their fill of forest fun, we're told they'll mosey over to his relative's to open presents with their son, Jackson, and sit down for Christmas dinner.