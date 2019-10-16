Lindsie Chrisley Denies Wrongdoing in Todd's Tax Case

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

Todd Chrisley thinks his daughter sold him down to the river to a Georgia tax official -- but she's calling BS ... saying the only reason they talked was to run interference for her child.

Sources close to Lindsie Chrisley tell TMZ ... her father is dead wrong by assuming she gave up dirt on him and the family to Joshua Waites -- the Director of the Georgia Dept. of Revenue's Office of Special Investigation, whom Todd is now suing.

We're told that, contrary to Todd's claims, Lindsie was only in communication with Josh to protect her 6-year-old son, Jackson, from seeing the ugliness of it all.

Case in point ... we're told Todd got served legal papers at his home back in 2017 while Lindsie and Jackson were both there, and she was uncomfortable having the kid around that scene. Therefore, we're told she stayed in touch with Josh for updates on when he and the Dept. would be coming around ... in order to keep the boy away.

In fact, our sources tell us that Lindsie is adamant ... she never EVEN met the guy in person.

That's basically it ... according to Lindsie's side, anyway. Of course, Todd and co. think something way more nefarious was going on between his daughter the tax chief ... claiming they teamed up in an attempt to smear him and the Chrisleys in the media.

From Lindsie's POV ... we're told the fact that nothing came from the state tax case against Todd should prove in and of itself that she wasn't giving up the goods.

Unfortunately, her dad clearly isn't buying it ... and, apparently, even confronted Lindsie over this alleged conspiracy back in July -- which will be detailed later this week on "Dr. Phil."