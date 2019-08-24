'Bachelorette' Star Submits Evidence in Lindsie Chrisley Sex Tape Case

Exclusive TMZ

Todd Chrisley is in the crosshairs of the feds for allegedly extorting his daughter with a sex tape, but the big plot twist -- ex-'Bachelorette' contestant Robby Hayes claims to have damning evidence against Chrisley.

As you know, Lindsie Chrisley accused her estranged father and brother, Chase Chrisley, of extorting her. Robby is the other person with her on the alleged sex tape, and sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... he submitted a slew of evidence Thursday to the U.S. Attorney's Office. We're told he turned over text messages and other correspondence from Chase and believes they prove Todd's son -- and possibly Todd -- were coercing Lindsie and Robby.

Our sources say FBI agents now want to speak to the season 12 'Bachelorette' star. Robby tells TMZ ... he submitted an affidavit and answered all questions from federal prosecutors. He adds, "At this point, this is all frustrating and this sex tape situation has been held over my head before. Hopefully all wrongdoings come to light."

As we first reported ... Lindsie filed a police report earlier this month dropping the bombshell extortion claim against her family members. She claims they wanted her to lie under oath about her estranged parents' tax mess.

We're told Lindsie's team has also been in contact with the feds ... submitting their own evidence, including a 2-year-old tweet from Todd with the hashtag #thxgodforpuppycams. That's significant because Robby has publicly claimed, "We did not make a sex tape. I'm not sitting there with a camera ... like, we got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend's living room."

And, get this ... our sources say the feds got a hold of the owner of that puppy cam, who told them no tape exists.

A spokesperson for Todd tells TMZ, the Chrisley patriarch will cooperate with the investigation and adds he has "nothing to hide." We've reached out to Chase, but so far no word back.