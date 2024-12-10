Man Who Attacked Judge in Vegas Courtroom Sentenced, Insists He's Not Evil

Play video content Court TV

The man who attacked a judge by leaping over the bench during a sentencing hearing for another case earlier this year has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for the brazen act.

Deobra Redden attacked Las Vegas District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus on January 3 this year in an incident captured on video from the courtroom ... but it was District Court Judge Susan Johnson who sentenced him Tuesday, saying the attack was an assault on the entire judiciary.

Play video content 1/3/24

Prosecutors asked Johnson for substantial prison time, while Redden’s attorneys suggested his sentence be served concurrently with his existing time behind bars from the attempted battery case ... the case Judge Holthus was sentencing him for when he attacked her.

According to reports, Judge Johnson denied the request to serve the time concurrently and sentenced Redden to a term of 26 to 65 years with credit for time served.

Play video content 1/8/24 KVVU

He'll reportedly be up for parole sometime in the 2050s.