Felon Who Attacked Vegas Judge Pleads 'Guilty But Mentally Ill'

The man who attacked a judge during an attempted battery conviction has pled guilty after he was seen on video leaping over the bench at her ... but there's a pretty major caveat.

Deobra Redden pled guilty but mentally ill, his lawyers at CEGA Law Group explained in a statement released Friday ... saying their client understands the seriousness of his actions -- and wants help with his mental health issues.

Play video content 1/3/24

His attorneys say they're asking that mental health treatment be a key part of his sentencing ... and they're hoping his case might bring about more mental health reform.

Redden's legal team sends their sympathy to Judge Holthus -- the judge Redden attacked -- and thanks the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for their willingness to negotiate.

In case you've forgotten ... video shows Redden leaping over a raised judge's bench at Judge Mary Kay Holthus as she was handing down his sentence in the earlier conviction.

MKH made a comment about Deobra needing to "get a taste of something else" ... and, he ran and dove for her. He was quickly restrained, and -- though Holthus hit her head -- she was mostly unharmed.

Play video content 1/8/24 KVVU

Several days later, Redden appeared in Holthus' courtroom again ... with a facemask on and covers over his hands. He was sentenced to to 19-48 months behind bars for attempted battery.