Felon Who Attacked Judge Now Isolated in Solitary Confinement

The flying felon who attacked a Vegas judge is paying for his actions in more ways than one ... not only has he been hit with a bunch more charges, he's also now in solitary.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Deobra Redden has been moved to a solo cell following his violent outburst where he leaped over the bench at Judge Mary Kay Holthus earlier this week, punching her in the head and pulling her hair while court staffers rushed to her aid.

Our sources say Redden was immediately classified as a "2C" inmate, which is the most restrictive classification in the Clark County Jail.

This means Redden is solo in a cell, without any interactions with other inmates. He also eats alone, inside the cell ... and has very limited time outside.

The whole thing was shocking ... Redden was in court for a previous conviction for attempted battery with substantial bodily harm. His attorney had asked Judge Holthus for parole, but she chose to sentence the 3-time felon instead -- which set him off and led to the attack.

Judge Holthus was mostly unharmed, but shaken up by the incident. Another court employee required 25 stitches to close a gash on his head.