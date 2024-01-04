Man Dies After Falling Onto Train Tracks During Fight In Philadelphia

Play video content

A man in Philadelphia is dead after being run over by a train ... and he ended up on the tracks because he was fighting another man while they were on the subway platform.

Video shows two men fighting in the subway station when one guy takes a punch and falls down onto the tracks just as a train is pulling in and runs over his body.

Folks who saw the incident play out start screaming and rush over to look for his body under the train.

Police say the man died in the incident, and a person of interest was arrested at the next station.

The fatal fight went down Thursday evening at 34th Street Station in Philly's University City area ... which is between the campuses of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University.

Cops say they are investigating the man's death as a homicide.

It's already causing a headache for commuters ... train service is stopped in the area and folks are instead being forced to hop on buses to get where they need to go.