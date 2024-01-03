Las Vegas Judge Attacked by Felon During Court Sentencing

Play video content

A Las Vegas judge took a beating as she sentenced a man Wednesday for felony battery -- the convict broke free, and viciously took her down to the ground.

The insane incident went down at Clark County District Court, where Judge Mary Kay Holthus was giving 30-year-old Deobra Redden his sentence. Redden's attorney reportedly asked Holthus to give his client probation, but she wasn't budging.

After Holthus made a comment about him needing to "get a taste of something else," Redden leaped over the bench and attacked her, causing chaos in the courtroom.

Multiple people, including the bailiff, quickly stepped in to subdue Redden as screaming and fighting continued -- some even landed punches on Redden before the madness came to an end.

Sources told 8 News Now that Judge Holthus hit her head, but was alright after the scary ordeal.

Redden reportedly has had a number of run-ins with the law, and has even been before Judge Holthus in the past.

He was previously in front of her to face destruction of property charges, and he also served a year in prison on a separate domestic battery charge.