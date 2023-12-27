Family of Murder Victim Attacks Suspect on Witness Stand in Texas Courtroom

Play video content Jason Wolff at Calfas Law

A massive brawl broke out inside a Texas courtroom between the family of a 15-year-old murder victim and his alleged killer ... and the violence was all caught on newly released video.

First the back story ... in May 2022, Ethan Soto was allegedly fatally shot by Victor Rivas in a possible act of retaliation for a drug-related robbery in San Antonio, police said.

Then, on Tuesday, Soto's pregnant sister, Savanah, 18, was found dead along with her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, 22, three days after they were reported missing.

Detectives are now investigating their deaths as possible homicides, although it's unclear if their cases have any connection to Ethan's slaying.

Fast forward to October 2022 in a San Antonio courtroom, where Rivas took the stand to testify at trial for Ethan's murder with the Soto family present.

As Rivas was testifying, four members of the Soto family attacked him on the stand and it was all recorded on video, which was published Tuesday in the DailyMail.

Check it out ... the family members lunged at Rivas, pummeling him with their fists until court officers jumped in and brought the situation under control. Officers quickly led Rivas -- who was not seriously hurt -- out of the courtroom to safety.