Woman Accused in Beheading Murder Goes Berserk in Court, Attacks Lawyer

A woman accused of murdering her lover and dismembering his corpse attacked her attorney in a Wisconsin courtroom ... and it was all caught on video.

Taylor Schabusiness was calmly sitting in shackles alongside her attorney Quinn Jolly during a competency hearing in Green Bay on Tuesday when things quickly took a turn for the worse.

It started with Jolly asking the court for an extension to give an expert witness time to assess Schabusiness' competency to stand trial. The judge agreed, and then pushed her trial back to May 15 from its original date of March 6.

Schabusiness clearly wasn't feeling the decision and took all of her rage out on Jolly.

Check out this wild footage showing Schabusiness lunging at Jolly and elbowing him in the head as he tried to fend her off. A sheriff deputy sprang into action, tackling Schabusiness and wrestling with her on the ground.

The deputy, along with two other cops, finally restrained Schabusiness and propped her up against a door. After making sure Schabusiness wasn't injured, the deputies led her out of the courtroom.

Schabusiness was charged with murdering Shad Thyrion during sex while she was high on meth in 2022. She allegedly strangled Thyrion with a chain and sliced off his head and penis with a serrated knife. She also reportedly told cops that she had fun looking for his organs scattered about the crime scene.

According to her lawyer, Schabusiness has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and treated for mental health issues since the 7th grade.