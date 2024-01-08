Felon Who Attacked Vegas Judge Back In Court, Sentenced By Same Judge

Play video content Las Vegas Review-Journal

The man who brazenly attacked a Las Vegas judge was back in court to finally be given his sentencing ... and it was handed down by the exact same judge he took down last week.

Deobra Redden faced Judge Mary Kay Holthus in Clark County District Court Monday, donning a face mask and covers over his hands ... as well as guards on either side of him. Probably for good reason considering what happened the last time around.

Safe to say they're making sure there's no repeat attack here -- as we reported, Redden shockingly dove over the raised bench to attack Judge Holthus last week while she was gearing up to sentence him for his attempted battery conviction.

Now, as for how Monday's appearance went -- it was thankfully much calmer.

Play video content 1/3/24

Judge Holthus kept her cool during sentencing, and didn't mention the prior outburst whatsoever ... but she did hit him with a sentence of 19-48 months behind bars, which is apparently what prosecutors were asking for. In other words, no real leniency.

Can't really blame her for throwing the book at him with everything that's gone on.

Remember, Redden was immediately put into isolation after attacking Judge Holthus, classified as a "2C" inmate, which is the most restrictive classification for inmates at the Clark County Jail. The video of him leaping up onto and past the bench to reach her was wild.

On top of all this, Redden's now facing 13 charges in connection with the attack on the judge and is due back in court for that on Tuesday.