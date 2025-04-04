Boaters Get Into Wild, Heated Confrontation On Florida Waters, Cops Investigating

Play video content SixFourFishing

Two boaters got into a heated altercation while out on Florida waters earlier this week ... and the confrontation got so intense, cops say they're now investigating the matter.

The incident happened on Tuesday ... when Gage Towles, a fisherman, was approached by Brock Horner, a clearly ticked-off, self-proclaimed charter captain.

In video Towles shared on his YouTube page, you can see Horner appeared upset with Towles over the way he and a few others had interacted with him as he passed underneath the bridge a few days prior.

Horner asked Towles over and over again why he had cussed at him. Towles said he didn't, but those around him did -- as they were peeved with the speed at which he steered by them.

The guys argued for several minutes ... before Horner actually jumped onto Towles' boat in a menacing manner.

Towles pleaded with the man to "chill" -- and then he apologized repeatedly, while screaming, "I'm a kid!"

After some heated moments, Towles mercifully drove Horner back to his boat ... and the quarrel subsided.

The Punta Gorda Police Department said in a statement Wednesday a police report related to the incident has been filed ... and its detectives are now probing the matter. It added the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission as well as the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting in the investigation.

So far, no arrests have been made.