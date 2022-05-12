Wild Brawl Breaks Out at Annual Florida Lake Party
'Mayhem at Lake George' Wild Brawl Breaks Out During Annual Event
5/12/2022 6:49 AM PT
When you throw an event called "Mayhem at Lake George" ... well, you gotta expect some mayhem and this year's get-together was true to its name.
Video has surfaced from the event in Volusia County, Florida, in which a massive fight breaks out ... aquatic style.
It got really bad ... one guy was seriously injured. He was taken to shore and flown to a hospital. We don't know his condition.
No surprise ... alcohol was involved, and apparently lots of it. The Sheriff said, “People are just out there to have a good time, but like anything else, when you have a huge concentration of people like this and you have alcohol involved, you do have some incidents."
It's pretty wild ... you see a guy punch another dude in the face and another guy is tackled into the water ... before things erupt into pure chaos.
There were arrests ... 5 of them. The offenses were predictable ... disorderly conduct and boating under the influence. There were also nearly 40 boating citations.
We know oil and water don't mix ... how 'bout bourbon and boating?