Man Involved In Riverboat Brawl Gets His Mini-Mart Review-Bombed After Fight

One of the white men involved in the viral riverboat brawl in Alabama is feelin' the heat online by way of his small business ... which has been getting nothing but 1-star reviews since going viral.

Chase Shipman shared his involvement in the Montgomery, AL fight on the Facebook page of his shop, "Vasser's Mini Mart" ... about 50 miles away in Selma.

He claimed he was one of the first to try and get away from the situation, but when folks connected the dots and saw him right in the middle of the melee, they flocked to the store's Yelp page and let him have it.

Since Saturday's brawl, Vasser's has gotten over 300 1-star reviews -- and virtually all of them seem to be in the days following the viral attack ... with many calling the owner "racist," "liar," and "gross."

One even wrote, "DO NOT SUPPORT THESE MONSTERS!!!"

As we reported, the wild fight went down after a riverboat was trying to pull into the dock, but was being blocked by some people in a pontoon boat. The security guard tried telling them to move, which is when all hell broke loose.

