'Real Housewives of Potomac,' Massive Brawl in Club After Filming

Play video content TMZ.com

An absolutely insane fight went down between friends of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" cast members ... with fists flying and women getting yanked down by their hair in this crazy video.

This exclusive video, obtained by TMZ, shows the cast breaking up a fight between friend of the show Keiana Stewart and another woman, Deborah Williams while at Zebbie's Garden in D.C. Thursday night for Ashley Darby's fashion line launch.

Keiana and Deborah were having a verbal fight which turned physical after a drink was thrown at one of the women, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

You can see Candiace Dillard Bassett and Ashley clearly in the video, trying to break up the messy brawl ... which apparently resulted in some spilled blood. We're told cops responded, but no one was arrested. Keiana ended up going to the hospital.