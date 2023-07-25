Video Shows Woman Shoved To Ground In 'Barbie' Movie Theater Argument

Play video content TikTok/@ferreiraxyz._

All that glitters must not be gold -- or pink, for that matter -- because a white-hot argument during a "Barbie" screening took a physical turn, and fast!

The beef went down in Brazil as the credits were scrolling for the Margot Robbie-led film, ironically as Billie Eilish's moving "What Was I Made For?" was playing in the background.

According to folks online, someone in the theater was letting their kid watch videos on a phone during the movie ... and the post-movie blowup is a direct result of that.

It's unclear which person's being accused, but the girl in the pink jacket certainly gets the short end of the stick ... 'cause she was slammed to the ground after one of the angry women stormed up the steps.

It's a pretty wild scene, especially after a flick like "Barbie" ... but as we reported, a separate fight at an AMC movie theater in Florida resulted in a police search.

7/20/23 Broward Sheriff's Office

Remember, police released a video from the Pompano Beach brawl earlier this month, where the MIA suspect shoved a man into a railing, then started beating him while on the ground.

Cops said the victim asked the man in question to switch seats, claiming he was sitting in their preassigned spot ... which is what allegedly sparked the beatdown.