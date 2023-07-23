Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Snag Top Spots In Their Opening Weekend

7/23/2023 8:00 AM PT
Barbie and Oppenheimer are cleaning up on their first weekend at the box office.

Both films opened Friday across the US and abroad, generating massive ticket sales and revenue with a whopping $465 million in total estimated proceeds, which rarely ever happens in the movie biz.

As for which flick took first prize ... Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, snagged the top spot, raking in over $150 million in US box office receipts and over $300 million internationally.

Turns out Barbie's the biggest film opening ever with the exception of "The Avengers: Endgame," released in 2019, which secured an eye-popping $1.2 billion worldwide.

On the other hand, Director Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" landed in second place, taking in over $80 million domestically and $165 million globally, making it the third-strongest opening in history.

If they continue along this track, the sky's the limit for Barbie and Oppenheimer.

