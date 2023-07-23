'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Snag Top Spots In Their Opening Weekend

Alamy

Barbie and Oppenheimer are cleaning up on their first weekend at the box office.

Both films opened Friday across the US and abroad, generating massive ticket sales and revenue with a whopping $465 million in total estimated proceeds, which rarely ever happens in the movie biz.

As for which flick took first prize ... Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, snagged the top spot, raking in over $150 million in US box office receipts and over $300 million internationally.

Wanna see what $300M theatrical weekend looks like with both #Barbie & #Oppenheimer SMASHING CASH



I’ve NEVER SEEN this at #AMC Burbank, we are LINED UP OUT THE DOOR



Utter MAYHEM here & I LOVE IT 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/H0P8nDqdJJ — Erick 𝕄𝕄𝕋 Weber 🎥 (@ErickWeber) July 23, 2023 @ErickWeber

Turns out Barbie's the biggest film opening ever with the exception of "The Avengers: Endgame," released in 2019, which secured an eye-popping $1.2 billion worldwide.

On the other hand, Director Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" landed in second place, taking in over $80 million domestically and $165 million globally, making it the third-strongest opening in history.

If they continue along this track, the sky's the limit for Barbie and Oppenheimer.