Ex-UFC Star Diego Sanchez’s Wife Files For Divorce Weeks Before He Avoids Prison

Ex-UFC star Diego Sanchez and his wife, Teresa Tapia, divorced weeks before he avoided prison time in his criminal case, TMZ has learned.

Teresa filed a petition for divorce on February 16, 2026, citing “irreconcilable differences” and said there was no hope for a reconciliation.

The paperwork listed the date of marriage as December 20, 2024. The exes reached a settlement agreement, which stated they started to live separately in April 2025.

The exes said they have no joint property to split and no debt to divide. Both parties waived their right to spousal support.

Teresa tells TMZ, "Diego had moved out of our home 6 months prior to our divorce - I was very patient and continued to try and help him through his problems ... I felt ... I had no choice but to end the marriage. I wish Diego the best in life - I will always have love for him, and I will always continue to be a supporter of his. I hope one day he will realize who was actually there to help him. I will continue to love his daughter Deijah. I’m always a phone call away for her, she is such a blessing and deserves the world."

We reached out to Diego... so far no word back.

As TMZ first reported, back in March, Diego was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 800 hours of community service, despite prosecutors asking for him to serve prison time.