Ex-UFC Star Diego Sanchez Avoids Prison Time In Gun Case

Ex-UFC star Diego Sanchez can breathe a huge sigh of relief -- the fighter will not spend time behind bars for his gun-related arrest last year ... after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

The 44-year-old was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 800 hours of community service this week -- prosecutors initially requested two years in prison.

Sanchez was initially facing two charges -- shooting at or from a motor vehicle and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

"We were pleased that Mr. Sanchez will not be serving any time on this case," Max Pines, Sanchez's attorney, said in a statement to TMZ Sports. "He can prove himself on supervised probation. He took responsibility and voluntarily addressed some of the underlying issues for him; this went a long way for the Court. Mr. Sanchez is an amazing champion and proud citizen of Albuquerque."

"He now has the chance to continue to give back to New Mexico and do great things for less advantaged people. I am very happy to serve as his lawyer."

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He pleaded not guilty to the shooting charge (a fourth-degree felony) back in February ... but changed his plea to guilty as part of a deal.

The "Ultimate Fighter" season one winner was arrested in New Mexico back in July ... law enforcement officers were working an incident on I-40 in Albuquerque, when they say a passenger in a Jeep Gladiator -- later identified as Sanchez -- shot off a round as the vehicle drove by the scene.

The Gladiator was later pulled over ... and while Sanchez admitted to having a gun in the car, he denied firing any shots.

The driver of the car later told cops Sanchez DID pull the trigger ... and even laughed about the act.

In police bodycam footage we obtained, you see cops searching his vehicle where they found the handgun -- along with multiple shell casings.