UFC's Diego Sanchez Believes He Was Visited By UFO This Week, 'Flew Right Up'

UFC's Diego Sanchez I Was Visited By UFO This Week ... 'Flew Right Up'

11/12/2020 5:47 AM PT
UFC meet UFO.

It was close encounters of the third kind for Diego Sanchez this week -- the UFC star is convinced he was visited by aliens on Wednesday night.

No, this ain't a joke.

38-year-old Sanchez -- who's been fighting in the UFC since 2005 -- described the encounter at his home in New Mexico late Wednesday evening.

"I was doing energy work on my patio as a ufo flew right up on me," Sanchez said on Twitter.

"I called for my daughter quick quick she watched this thing [hover] only hundreds of feet away."

"Albuquerque is a trip sightings are regular here. But this sh*t was contact tonight."

Sanchez added, "it was obvious it was watching me."

Unclear if Diego snapped any pics or shot any video.

Sanchez famously appeared on Season 1 of "The Ultimate Fighter" back in 2005 -- and defeated Kenny Florian in the season finale.

He went on to have a pretty solid UFC career -- defeating guys like Nick Diaz, Clay Guida, Jim Miller and more.

