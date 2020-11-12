UFC's Diego Sanchez Believes He Was Visited By UFO This Week, 'Flew Right Up'
11/12/2020 5:47 AM PT
UFC meet UFO.
It was close encounters of the third kind for Diego Sanchez this week -- the UFC star is convinced he was visited by aliens on Wednesday night.
No, this ain't a joke.
38-year-old Sanchez -- who's been fighting in the UFC since 2005 -- described the encounter at his home in New Mexico late Wednesday evening.
"I was doing energy work on my patio as a ufo flew right up on me," Sanchez said on Twitter.
"I called for my daughter quick quick she watched this thing [hover] only hundreds of feet away."
"Albuquerque is a trip sightings are regular here. But this sh*t was contact tonight."
Sanchez added, "it was obvious it was watching me."
Unclear if Diego snapped any pics or shot any video.
Sanchez famously appeared on Season 1 of "The Ultimate Fighter" back in 2005 -- and defeated Kenny Florian in the season finale.
He went on to have a pretty solid UFC career -- defeating guys like Nick Diaz, Clay Guida, Jim Miller and more.
