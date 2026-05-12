Hilary Duff Lands Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

This Is What Dreams Are Made Of!!!

Hilary Duff's "luck ... or something" isn't running out anytime soon -- the former Disney star is now a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model!!

The publication shared the big news on Tuesday ... making the announcement alongside some jaw-dropping behind-the-scenes shots of the actress/singer showing off her beach bod as she posed for the camera.

HILARY DUFF

SI SWIMSUIT 2026 COVER MODEL@HilaryDuff #SISwim26 pic.twitter.com/4eUvEDW0Ug @SI_Swimsuit

Duff was in South Caicos for her shoot ... with Kat Irlin snapping the shots.

It's another career milestone for the 38-year-old ... who has had quite the comeback with new music and a tour.

She's made it clear Lizzie McGuire is "so yesterday" with her new project ... including lyrics like "I'm touching myself looking at porn" on the album.

Duff joins Alix Earle, Nicole Williams English, and Tiffany Haddish as the leading ladies for 2026 ... an issue that will feature a ton of star power.

TIFFANY HADDISH

SI SWIMSUIT 2026 COVER MODEL@TiffanyHaddish #SISwim26 pic.twitter.com/3vOlLGQBn0 @SI_Swimsuit

SI Swim editor MJ Day says the quartet "redefine[s] what you might expect from the S.I. Swimsuit Issue, and that’s exactly what makes this moment so exciting."

“The goal is never sameness. It’s the opposite. These women possess relevance, resilience, and range that extend far beyond what the world expects of them,” Day excitedly said.