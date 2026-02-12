Hilary Duff Unveils 'Lucky Me' Tour, First Global Concert Series Since 2008

Lucky You … 'Lucky Me' Tour Is Going Global!!!

Hilary Duff's going professionally globetrotting for the first time in nearly two decades ... embarking on her first global world tour since 2008!

The actress and singer shared a fun announcement clip to her Instagram Thursday morning ... tearing through her closet looking for outfits to wear as she plays venues all over the world.

The presale and general sale for tickets begins next week ... but, fans can already scope out where they want to see the talent -- her tour begins June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Hilary will play shows across the United States, Canada and Mexico ... and, she'll even jump across the pond to play Ireland and the United Kingdom and head Down Under to Australia and New Zealand.

Duff's new album "Luck...or Something" isn't out until February 20 ... but, she has already released two singles from it -- "Mature" and "Roommates" -- both of which have been streamed several million times on Spotify.

Worth noting ... while this will be Duff's biggest concert series since her 2007-2008 "Dignity Tour," she has played several smaller venues to build anticipation for the new release. She's even in Las Vegas this weekend playing the popular club Voltaire at The Venetian.