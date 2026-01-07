Hilary Duff's Husband Shades Ashley Tisdale's 'Toxic' Mom Group Accusations

Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, seemingly threw some major shade at Ashley Tisdale after she revealed she left a "toxic" mom group that fans speculated included Hilary, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor.

Check out his Instagram post from Tuesday night -- the Winnetka Bowling League frontman shared a photo of himself mimicking Ashley's The Cut cover photo and mocked up a pointed headline that read ... "A mom group tell all through a father’s eyes: When You’re the Most Self-Obsessed Tone Deaf Person on Earth, Other Moms Tend to Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers." He sarcastically added ... "Read my new interview with @thecut." Ouch.

As you know, his side-eye comes after Ashley penned a personal essay for The Cut in which she spoke about leaving an allegedly unsupportive mom circle that made her feel like they were back in high school because they left her "feeling hurt, drained or left out." Fans were quick to speculate she was speaking about the group that included Hilary, Mandy, Meghan and others who she was pictured with a handful of times after she became a mom in 2021.

Notably, Ashley's rep told TMZ the speculation is completely false, as well as the theory she was turned on because she's Republican -- which we were informed she is not.

Matthew wasn't the only one to comment on the drama -- Ashley's fellow Disney alum Christy Carlson Romano also weighed in on social media. As a mom, she said she understands the need for like-minded mothers -- especially after giving birth. With that being said, she noted that friend groups shift over time for various reasons, and added that if your pals aren't giving you the same energy back, it's totally cool to move on.

But, she ended the advice with some subtle shade, explaining ... "It's not supposed to be dramatic, but I get it. Sometimes it gets a little crazy, and then you write an article about it."