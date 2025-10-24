Hilary Duff Shares Crying Selfie After Spilling Coffee Inside Balenciaga Bag

Talk about the ultimate buzz kill ... Hilary Duff was crying over spilled couture ... 'cause her designer bag took a soaking before she even got her first sip of coffee!

Hilary hopped on IG to show the crime scene ... her Balenciaga’s contents all stained latte-brown, basically turned into a sad to-go cup … with the guilty, empty coffee cup sitting right next to it.

Hilary said the whole disaster struck before she even got her first sip ... and yeah, that’s definitely a latte to deal with before 9 AM!

She followed it up with a crying selfie -- pout and all -- confessing she rang up hubby Matthew Koma just to pour her heart out.