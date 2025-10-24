Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hilary Duff Shares Crying Selfie After Spilling Coffee Inside Balenciaga Bag

Hialry Duff Crying Over Spilt Milk ... My Balenciaga Got Brewed!!!☕😫

By TMZ Staff
Talk about the ultimate buzz kill ... Hilary Duff was crying over spilled couture ... 'cause her designer bag took a soaking before she even got her first sip of coffee!

Hilary hopped on IG to show the crime scene ... her Balenciaga’s contents all stained latte-brown, basically turned into a sad to-go cup … with the guilty, empty coffee cup sitting right next to it.

Hilary said the whole disaster struck before she even got her first sip ... and yeah, that’s definitely a latte to deal with before 9 AM!

She followed it up with a crying selfie -- pout and all -- confessing she rang up hubby Matthew Koma just to pour her heart out.

TBH, we get it -- losing a designer bag and your morning coffee in one go is brutal. But hey, Hilary ... sip happens, and it brews character!

