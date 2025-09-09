Hilary Duff Announces Return to Music After a Decade Break

Hilary Duff's music career isn't "so yesterday" ... the former Disney Channel star is set to release new music for the first time in over a decade.

The "Lizzie McGuire" star shared the big career update on Tuesday, when she uploaded to Instagram photos of herself working on a new EP in the studio. She has signed a new deal with Atlantic Records ahead of the album release.

While Hilary didn't share much about her new album, she did confirm that "new music" was on the way ... teasing that there's plenty more to be expected from the upcoming project.

Hil was likely hinting about the docuseries that is tied to the new album, which was announced alongside Hilary's social media post.

The new doc will be directed by and executive produced by Sam Wrench ... who brought Sabrina Carpenter's Christmas special and Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour' concert film to life.

The docuseries is set to capture Hilary as she juggles creating new music and rehearsing for live shows while raising a family. Does this mean a tour is in the works, too?!?

Hilary's celebrity friends have already showered the starlet with love amid her announcement, including Mandy Moore and HD's music producer husband, Matthew Koma.

Hilary's last foray into music came back in June 2015, when she dropped her 5th studio album, named "Breathe In. Breathe Out." She also released a cover of Third Eye Blind's "Never Let You Go" in 2020 ... so, it's been a while.