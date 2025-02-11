Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Hits Back at Kanye, Sells 'F*** Ye' Shirts

Kanye West fuck kanye swastika shirt
Getty/Yeezy.com Composite

Matthew Koma’s got a bold message for Kanye West’s antisemitic merch launch -- and he’s putting it front and center on his own new t-shirt line.

The singer, who’s married to Hilary Duff, just dropped a bold t-shirt line with "F*** YE" emblazoned across the front in big letters.

Matthew Koma story shirt sub instagram
Instagram / @matthewkoma

All proceeds from these shirts are going straight to The Blue Card, a charity supporting Holocaust survivors – basically, another big ol’ "f*** you" to the embattled rapper after he was selling a swastika shirt on his site, which has since gone offline.

kanye west nazi tweet x sub

Shopify bailed on handling sales for Kanye’s merch -- all right after his infamous antisemitic, racist, and misogynistic rant.

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff sub getty swipe
Getty

Even Ye’s buddy Elon Musk had to hit the mute button on X after Kanye repeatedly posted porn on the platform -- and for the cherry on top, his talent agent Daniel McCartney also dropped him, calling it quits Monday after Ye's hateful remarks.

daniel mccartney kanye west instagram story sub
Instagram / @danielmccartney

It seems like more and more people are stepping up to condemn and silence Ye's toxic actions.

