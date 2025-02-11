Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Hits Back at Kanye, Sells 'F*** Ye' Shirts
Matthew Koma’s got a bold message for Kanye West’s antisemitic merch launch -- and he’s putting it front and center on his own new t-shirt line.
The singer, who’s married to Hilary Duff, just dropped a bold t-shirt line with "F*** YE" emblazoned across the front in big letters.
All proceeds from these shirts are going straight to The Blue Card, a charity supporting Holocaust survivors – basically, another big ol’ "f*** you" to the embattled rapper after he was selling a swastika shirt on his site, which has since gone offline.
Shopify bailed on handling sales for Kanye’s merch -- all right after his infamous antisemitic, racist, and misogynistic rant.
Even Ye’s buddy Elon Musk had to hit the mute button on X after Kanye repeatedly posted porn on the platform -- and for the cherry on top, his talent agent Daniel McCartney also dropped him, calling it quits Monday after Ye's hateful remarks.
It seems like more and more people are stepping up to condemn and silence Ye's toxic actions.