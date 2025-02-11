Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Hits Back at Kanye, Sells 'F*** Ye' Shirts

Matthew Koma’s got a bold message for Kanye West’s antisemitic merch launch -- and he’s putting it front and center on his own new t-shirt line.

The singer, who’s married to Hilary Duff, just dropped a bold t-shirt line with "F*** YE" emblazoned across the front in big letters.

All proceeds from these shirts are going straight to The Blue Card, a charity supporting Holocaust survivors – basically, another big ol’ "f*** you" to the embattled rapper after he was selling a swastika shirt on his site, which has since gone offline.

Shopify bailed on handling sales for Kanye’s merch -- all right after his infamous antisemitic, racist, and misogynistic rant.

Even Ye’s buddy Elon Musk had to hit the mute button on X after Kanye repeatedly posted porn on the platform -- and for the cherry on top, his talent agent Daniel McCartney also dropped him, calling it quits Monday after Ye's hateful remarks.