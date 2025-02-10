Elon Musk Censors Kanye West's X Account After Posting Porn

Kanye West's X account has been deactivated after days of antisemitic, misogynistic and racist rants ... and it seems the last straw for Elon Musk was Ye posting too much porn.

Elon's response came after a concerned X user advocated for Kanye to be banned from the platform -- not because of Ye's comments, but for repeatedly posting porn, which was showing up on X whether people wanted to see it or not.

Musk replied ... "Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore."

Ye appears to have deleted his X account, after announcing he is "logging off" and thanking Musk for letting him vent. He describes his disturbing rant as being "very cathartic," saying he used the world as a "sounding board." Ye also compares the experience to "an Ayahuasca trip."

Of course, Kanye posting pornography does not even scratch the surface of the controversial content he published over the past several days. His hate-filled rant aimed to "normalize talking about Hitler," after Ye identified as a Nazi.

Celebs like David Schwimmer urged Musk to ban Kanye from X, saying, "His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews."