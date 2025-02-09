David Schwimmer Urges Elon Musk to Ban Kanye West from X After Hate-Filled Rant

David Schwimmer is urging Elon Musk to ban Kanye West from X following the rapper's controversial hate-filled rant on the platform.

The "Friends" actor took to Instagram Saturday criticizing Musk and the platform for giving Ye a place to spread hateful and dangerous messages in the wake of Ye's posts claiming he identifies as a Nazi, further declaring he's aiming to "normalize talking about Hitler" ... saying, "Hitler was sooooo fresh."

DS wrote ... "This is so 2022. We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk. Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X."

He continued by saying ... "That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews."

He concluded with ... "I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point. Silence is complicity."