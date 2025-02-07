Kanye West Says He's A Nazi And Down With Hitler, Goes After Jewish People

Kanye West is once again spewing antisemitic hate speech ... saying he's cool with Adolf Hitler and identifies as a Nazi in a shocking rant against Jewish people.

Ye has been on a tweeting tirade through the night and into Friday morning ... ranging from devout support of Diddy, to now his clear hatred of Jews.

In addition to identifying as a Nazi, Ye goes a step further, declaring he's aiming to "normalize talking about Hitler" ... saying, "Hitler was sooooo fresh."

Ye continues to target Jews, spreading a number of harmful conspiracy theories and antisemitic tropes.

Play video content DECEMBER 2022 InfoWars

Of course, this isn't Ye's first time going "death con" on Jewish people. In 2022, he began publicly attacking Jews on social media and television shows ... at the time, telling Piers Morgan he wished harm on Jewish people for doing him wrong in music deals.

Kanye is now doubling down, saying, "... ANY JEWISH PERSON THAT DOES BUSINESS WITH ME NEEDS TO KNOW I DON'T LIKE OR TRUST ANY JEWISH PERSON [AND] THIS IS COMPLETELY SOBER WITH NO [HENNESSY]."

Back in December 2023, Ye apologized -- in Hebrew -- for his previous antisemitic rants and support for Hitler. But now, he's showing no regrets, claiming, "I'M NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS I CAN SAY WHATEVER THE F*** I WANNA SAY FOREVER."

Ye's rant is all over the place, but one thing he makes clear -- he's also firmly in Diddy's corner. After pleading for Diddy to be freed from federal jail, Ye released a Sean John collaboration which was apparently hashed out with Puff before he was locked away. Ye claims the sales are being split 50/50 between him and Diddy.