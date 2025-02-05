Kanye West Teases Super Bowl Appearance In New Orleans

Play video content BACKGRID

President Donald Trump and Taylor Swift are already attending Super Bowl LIX ... and now the big game may be getting even more star power -- 'cause Kanye West says there's a chance he'll also be in the building!

Photogs caught Ye in L.A. Tuesday night where they asked West if he had any plans for Super Sunday. While he wasn't fully committed, he said he and his wife Bianca Censori might "pull up" to NOLA and catch the action.

It wouldn't be the first time Ye has attended the SB. In fact, he was in Las Vegas for the game last year (the Chiefs beat the 49ers), rockin' a face covering that featured a white crucifix, while Censori was decked out in an all-black fit.

West was also at the SB the Rams won at SoFi in L.A.

Ye's appearance in Sin City didn't come without some controversy ... there were erroneous reports that Taylor Swift had West removed from the stadium after allegedly buying a ticket in front of her luxury suite. Kanye's people adamantly denied that claim.

2/2/25

If Kanye and Bianca do attend the game, you can bet they'll push the limits with their fits. After all, Censori pulled up to the Grammys on Sunday in a see-through dress.