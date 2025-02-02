Kanye West Unfollows All On IG, But Taylor Swift Heading into Grammy Night

Kanye West has Taylor Swift on his mind heading into music's biggest night ... which could be an ominous sign for Sunday night's Grammys, or it's just a masterful troll.

As of Saturday night, Ye's Instagram account had unfollowed everyone -- including his wife Bianca Censori -- with the exception of Taylor. Of course, if you're Taylor, that move coming on the eve of the Grammys could make you pretty uneasy ... considering Tay and Ye's infamous history at award shows.

For what it's worth, Taylor and Beyoncé will both be at Crypto.com arena Sunday night -- Taylor has 6 nominations and Bey's up for 11 -- so, Ye could be the wild card once again.

It's unclear if he'll be in the building, but he is nominated for Best Rap Song.

Over on his X account, Ye went off overnight about a lot of people and subjects -- dropping posts about Kamala Harris, President Trump, Elon Musk, The Weeknd's new album, Democrats and MAGA hats.