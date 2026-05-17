Jeff Wittek & David Dobrik Settle Lawsuit Over Scary Stunt, Sources Say

Jeff Wittek and David Dobrik can put their legal drama behind them ... because they've settled their lawsuit, TMZ has learned.

Remember ... Jeff sued the social media star for a stunt gone wrong, saying he almost died when David swung him too fast as he was attached to an excavator.

The former Vlog Squad member was suing for $10 Million in damages ... but sources tell TMZ the entire thing is settled and Jeff dropped the lawsuit. The exact terms were not revealed.

On Thursday, Jeff went on Instagram to share a sweet montage of his life, showing how he's moved on after the accident.

And in the caption, he explained he didn't know when he filed the lawsuit that David had actually helped him out with his medical bills, saying a now ex-team member "miscommunicated."

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He wrote ... "I learned that David's company had in fact offered and provided insurance coverage for my initial medical bills totaling approximately $110,000, along with an additional $41,000 in medical expenses that David paid out of pocket without pushback."

Jeff said he and David have "clear communication" now, adding ... "I want to apologize for the confusion this situation created publicly. More than anything, I'm grateful to finally leave this chapter in the past."

Back in 2020, the YouTuber and his crew -- Jeff included -- were in Utah Lake in Provo, Utah to film a video where David was operating an excavator and dragging people across the water on wakeboards.

At one point, Jeff grabbed onto the rope with just his hands and David whipped him around above the water ... until Jeff slammed into the side of the machinery.