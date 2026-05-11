Judge to Blake Lively: I Don't Need Any More Filings in This Case

The federal judge presiding over Blake Lively's battle with Justin Baldoni seems to be on the same page as the public ... tired of the back and forth -- and told the actress that, for now, he didn't need to read any additional briefs from the parties before making a final decision on any fees or damages she may be entitled to in her final legal battle with Justin ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge denied Blake's request to file additional briefs and offer additional information as she argues she's entitled to recovery of her legal fees and damages based on Justin filing his defamation countersuit against her.

As we previously reported, Blake and Justin hashed out a deal that ended the legal battle in which she claimed to have experienced sexual harassment on the set of "It Ends With Us" ... except with respect to one final issue.

Under California law, Blake claims she is entitled to receive damages and legal fees as the winning party against Justin Baldoni's defamation suit ... which she insists was filed in retaliation to her sexual harassment lawsuit, and was later dismissed.