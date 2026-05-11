Ryan Reynolds Calls Blake Lively 'Kind & Fearless' in Mother's Day Tribute

Blake Lively's finally getting a little peace after months of chaos ... and Ryan Reynolds made sure Mother's Day was all about hyping up his "kind and fearless" wifey.

The actor jumped on IG Sunday with a gushy tribute to his wife Sunday, posting a collage of pics together and writing, "I appreciate this mother beyond measure" ... and called Blake the "love of my life," telling their four kids, she's "the life of their love."

Blake was loving every second of it too ... reposting the tribute to her own Stories with the flirty reply, "I happen to be pretty fond of you too."

The lovey-dovey moment comes after Blake finally closed the chapter on her ugly legal showdown with Justin Baldoni ... which had turned into one of Hollywood's messiest battles in recent months.

The "It Ends With Us" costars settled the case last week in a last-minute move before trial was set to begin ... sparing both sides from what likely would've been an absolute public bloodbath.